Five dead in western Libya clashes

TRIPOLI: Five people were killed and 13 wounded in gun battles in the western Libyan town of Zawiyah, the latest unrest in the troubled North African nation, medics said on Monday. Fighting late on Sunday broke out between rival forces equipped with heavy weapons, with one group linked to the defence ministry and the other to the interior ministry, local media reported.
SAN ILDEFONSO, Philippines: The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year left at least six people dead,...
TEHRAN: Iran has pressed charges against 14 people for their alleged role in the November 2020 assassination of top...
PARIS: Hackers who crippled a French hospital and stole a trove of data last month have released personal records of...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call on Monday for the global...
ROME: Italy took a sharp turn to the right Monday after Giorgia Meloni´s Eurosceptic populist party swept to victory...
ISTANBUL: Turkey on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and sent a protest note to Washington over Greece’s alleged...
Comments