Tuesday September 27, 2022
World

Five dead in western Libya clashes

By AFP
September 27, 2022

TRIPOLI: Five people were killed and 13 wounded in gun battles in the western Libyan town of Zawiyah, the latest unrest in the troubled North African nation, medics said on Monday. Fighting late on Sunday broke out between rival forces equipped with heavy weapons, with one group linked to the defence ministry and the other to the interior ministry, local media reported.

