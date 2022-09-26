Shun extremist mindset in IIOJ&K, Bilawal asks Modi

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. —Bilawal/ Twiiter

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the Modi government’s recent actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have seriously hurt the Kashmiri Muslims’ basic rights and demanded that this extremist approach must be shunned immediately.

In an interview with the Arab media, Bilawal said there was a humanitarian catastrophe in Pakistan at the moment and it will take years to rehabilitate the flood victims. Earlier, talking to BBC in New York, the foreign minister said: “The destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan is heart-wrenching, as more than 33 million people have been affected and crops destroyed and now diseases are also spreading.”

The foreign minister said the rehabilitation of flood victims was a big challenge because the government did not have enough resources and it will take several decades to restore the flood victims completely. Bilawal said work on rehabilitation of the victims was going on, and they will start returning home in a few months.

“This monster monsoon that Pakistan witnessed began in mid-June and finished at the end of August,” he added, adding that when the rains finally ceased, a 100-kilometer lake was left behind. Bilawal bemoaned the irony that Pakistan’s carbon output was negligible, yet it was one of the 10 most climate-stressed countries.