Tevta sends four relief trucks to flooded areas

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) on Friday sent four relief trucks to flood-hit areas. Tevta Chairperson Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar dispatched these trucks from Tevta Secretariat. While speaking on occasion, Mamoon Jaffar said that as per directions of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Tevta was putting the all-out effort to help flood victims in Sindh, Balochistan and Southern Punjab. He said that goods were prepared by students themselves for the affectees.