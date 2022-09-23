CS hails NGOs for helping flood victims

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday hailed the services of the department concerned and non-government organizations to cope with the flood challenges.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash regarding the outreach and actions of him the Al-Khidmat Foundation in the flood-affected areas.

Appreciating the services of all the district administrations, government and semi-government institutions including private organisations, the Chief Secretary stated that these organisations have never shied away from putting forward their maximum effort for public service during hard times faced by the province or country.

He said that all the private organisations were collaborating with all the departments concerned including the district administration to help people. The president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, while briefing the participants of the meeting, said that the volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation were busy in delivering food items, tents, tarpaulins, medicines, blankets, and clothes in the flood-affected areas.