Setting its sights on mayor’s slot, PPP to launch mass contact drive

Pakistan Peoples Party leaders have said that not just the next mayor of Karachi but the chairmen of the towns to be formed in the city will belong to their party as it is all set to secure an overwhelming victory in the upcoming local government elections scheduled to be held next month.

They were speaking at a meeting of the party’s District East chapter on Wednesday. PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro chaired the meeting. Khuhro said the PPP leadership had been trying to meet the candidates of the party from every district in Karachi so as to know firsthand about their preparations for the polls and major issues in their constituencies.

He said the PPP was a party of martyrs whose leadership had always advocated serving the cause of public service in the best possible manner. PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi claimed that the party had emerged as a major political force in Karachi. He said the PPP’s Sindh government had undertaken a record number of development projects in Karachi in the last four years, and never in the history of the city had such development activity taken place earlier.

PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani, who is also the Sindh labour minister, said the PPP candidates in Karachi had got ample time to conduct their election campaigns to contest the local government polls.

He said the PPP had adopted the strategy that instead of holding public meetings and rallies, a public contact drive should be conducted for the polls. He said the PPP was fully committed to resolve the genuine problems of the people of Karachi while considering it as its foremost priority.

The presidents, general secretaries of PPP of all union committees in District East and also the candidates of the party in the district briefed the meeting about their preparations to contest the local government polls and public issues in their respective areas. PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori and the PPP’s convener for District East Asif Khan was also attended the meeting.