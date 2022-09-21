Imran, Fawad challenge ECP contempt notices

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry challenged the contempt notices issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.
In the plea, moved thorough Faisal Chaudhry, they pleaded the ECP had no authority to issue contempt notices, as judicial powers could not be granted to administrative organisations.
They said the ECP notices were illegal and against the Constitution. “The ECP member from Sindh is a judge in alleged contempt against him,” the petition added.
ISLAMABAD: The K-Electric has shown its willingness to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority that it is...
WHAT are Imran Khan’s demands? Demand number 1: Immediate elections. Demand number 2: Imran Khan should appoint the...
Pervaiz Elahi has raised the issue with the federal government and asked the CCPO not to leave his office
KARACHI: The UK High Commissioner in Pakistan, Christian Turner, has said that he was waiting for England’s team...
CM Pervaiz Elahi may be asked to take a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court Tuesday, while hearing petitions filed against the Transgender Act 2018, said...
Comments