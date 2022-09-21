Imran, Fawad challenge ECP contempt notices

Former prime minister Imran Khan (L) and Fawad Chaudhry. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry challenged the contempt notices issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

In the plea, moved thorough Faisal Chaudhry, they pleaded the ECP had no authority to issue contempt notices, as judicial powers could not be granted to administrative organisations.

They said the ECP notices were illegal and against the Constitution. “The ECP member from Sindh is a judge in alleged contempt against him,” the petition added.