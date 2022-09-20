Growth linked to development in technology

LAHORE:Former Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has said that developments in various fields of technology will lead to the strengthening of the economy of Pakistan.

He was addressing an orientation session for youth, “Taleem Aur Hunar Sath” at Punjab University Al Raazi Hall here on Monday. Adviser to Chief Minister, Dr Arsalan Khalid, motivational speaker Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Director General Sajid Latif, entrepreneurs, students and people from different walks of life participated in the event.

Hammad Azhar said that education coupled with skills would play a role in bridging the gap between industry and academia. He said that our universities should also work for improving the skills of students along with degrees.

He said that in order to improve the education system of the country, we have to get rid of the rote learning system. He said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, efforts would be made to change the structure of traditional politics with the help of youth.

He said that had there been merit in the country, open courts could have been needless. He said that China had made great progress in a short time with the help of modern technology. He said that there was a lot of potential in Pakistan's IT industry.

Dr Arsalan Khalid said that the Punjab government believed in actions more than words. In the past, little attention was given to digital skills, he said and added that for the promotion of modern technology, the government, universities and the IT industry must launch joint initiatives.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that the skills industry had developed a lot in a few years. He said that rote learning system must be discouraged and instead of job seeking mindset, we should promote the culture of entrepreneurship.

Punjab Information Technology Board DG Sajid Latif said that one should learn from the failures in life and move forward. He said that IT industry of Pakistan was developing and acquisition of skills with degree is the commitment of the Punjab government.

Cleanliness drive in campusesL: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is active in educational institutions to highlight the importance of cleanliness and a clean and transparent environment. The company has conducted a Clean Campus Awareness drive in Government College for Women Township.

LWMC Chairman Atif Ch attended the event as a special guest and gave speech on importance of cleanliness and citizens’ role in maintaining cleanliness in the city. In order to spread the message of cleanliness in the college, LWMC made more than 50 female students as Clean Campus Ambassadors.

LWMC Chairman Atif Ch stated that LWMC's Clean Campus Ambassador Programme has been launched to promote cleanliness mission. This year the target is to make 50,000 students clean campus ambassadors to raise awareness among the masses. He added LWMC workers and official are working day and night to keep the city clean but without the cooperation of citizens the mission clean Lahore cannot be achieved.