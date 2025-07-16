William and Kate’s true feelings on Harry-Charles peace talk revealed

A close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales speaks out about Prince Harry, King Charles' 'peace summit'
Prince William and Princess Kate are extremely apprehensive about the “peace talks” between King Charles and Prince Harry, according to a close friend.
Over the weekend, The Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex’s top aides met with representatives of King Charles’s team in London in what’s being dubbed a “peace summit.”
Notably absent from the meeting was any representation from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s camp.
According to a close friend of the couple, that wasn’t an oversight.
“It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League,” the insider told The Mail. “They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution.”
The meeting included King Charles’s communications secretary Tobyn Andreae and Meghan and Harry’s team, including Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire. But while it may mark a first step toward mending fences between Harry and his father, the same can’t be said for his brother.
Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun that William’s “less forgiving” attitude makes reconciliation much harder given Harry’s attacks on Princess Kate over the years.
“The barbs were sent in his direction from Prince Harry, but very much directed towards Catherine,” he said.
Vickers also labelled Harry’s comments about Kate “very insulting,” including his allegations against her in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
