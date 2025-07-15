King Charles poses for pictures at spot minutes away from Harry peace summit

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcome guests at their Clarence House

King Charles was all smiles as he posed for pictures in his London residence just days after the peace summit with Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, July 15, the 76-year-old monarch hosted the Indian men and women’s cricket teams at the gardens of his and Queen Camilla’s Clarence House, which is just three minutes away from the Royal Over-Sea League.

The prestigious club was the chosen spot for a low-key meeting between the King’s communications secretary Tobyn Andreae and the Duke of Sussex’s chief communications officer Meredith Maines for what is being described as the “first step” toward their reconciliation.

Just days later, King Charles hosted the athletes in his capacity as Head of the Commonwealth, continuing a long-standing tradition of greeting visiting cricket teams during their UK tours.

The official Instagram page of the Royal Family then shared pictures from the meet and greet.

Photos from the Clarence house gathering showed the players engaging in conversation with the monarch, who appeared in good spirits during the brief meet-and-greet.

While not an official state event, the reception was seen as a symbolic nod to the enduring ties between the Commonwealth and the sport that unites many of its members.