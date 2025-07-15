Petrol price increased by over Rs5 per litre for next fortnight

A view of people standing in a queue for filling petrol outside a petrol pump in Rawalpindi on January 29, 2023. — Online

The price of petrol has been increased by more than Rs5 per litre the next fortnight, starting from July 16, the Finance Division said on Tuesday.



Petrol's price has been hiked to Rs272.15 per litre after an increase of Rs5.36 per litre, while the price of diesel has surged to Rs284.35 per litre after a change of Rs11.37 per litre.

In a statement, the Finance Division said that the government has revised the prices of petroleum products based on the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the relevant ministries.