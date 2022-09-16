Pillion riding banned in Karachi for two days

The Sindh government on Thursday announced a ban on pillion riding in Karachi on account of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban will be effective on September 16 and 17. Women, children, senior citizens, journalists, law enforcement agencies’ personnel in uniform and employees of other essential services are exempted from the ban.

“The IGP Sindh and Headquarters Pakistan Rangers, Sindh via letters have reported regarding intensive religious activities such as Majalis, processions to be carried out on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) throughout the province and have apprehended that attacks by miscreants on the religious activities by various means cannot be ruled out; therefore, they have recommended imposing a ban on pillion riding on the occasion of Chehlum,” it added.

On Thursday, Sindh Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain's Chehlum. The spokesman for the Sindh Police said Memon had said in guidelines issued to all DIGs that on the occasion of the Chehlam of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the implementation of a contingency plan containing extraordinary security measures should be ensured at all levels. Links with the Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies should be made possible to ensure he safety of the people's life and property at central gathering places, including Majalis and processions.

The IGP said random snap checking should be ensured on a daily basis across Sindh, especially in Karachi, and in this regard it was mandatory to share information regarding possible crimes so that immediate actions could be taken.

He said that along with increasing intelligence, all security measures should be tightened at religious places, including central mosques, Imambargahs, shrines and dargahs, besides entry and exit points. Memon said that shopping centres, markets, industrial and commercial zones, crowded public places and important installations and buildings must be focused.