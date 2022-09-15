Criminals arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police apprehended 20 criminals including eight drug peddlers involved in illegal criminal activities and recovered drugs, cash, police revolving light and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Aabpara police team arrested four accused and recovered 1,170 gram heroin, 500 gram, hashish, two pistols, police revolving light and vehicle from their possession. Lohi Bher police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,450 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, Bani Gala police team arrested two accused and recovered one 7mm gun, one pistol along with ammunition and 1,520 gram hashish from their possession. Shalimar police team arrested an accused and recovered 130 gram heroin and 60 gram Ice from his possession.

Similarly, Noon police arrested an accused and recovered 1,125 gram hashish from his possession. Golra police team arrested the accused and recovered one pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Tarnol police team arrested two accused and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession, while police arrested an accused involved in illegally oil selling.

Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused and recovered one dagger from his possession. Sihala police arrested accused and recovered one pistol from his possession.