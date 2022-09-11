Empathy deficit

This letter refers to the article, ‘We are in it together’ (September 9, 2022) by Safia Bano. It notes that due to the recent rains a third of Pakistan has been flooded and that over 33 million people have been displaced. Many of the displaced, having survived the floods, are now at risk of starvation and disease. The article also recognizes that, unfortunately, some have already begun labelling the displaced as criminals and thieves. This wholly unjustified, not only is there little to no evidence that the survivors have been engaging in these types of activities but it also shows a total lack of empathy and fellowship from those levelling such accusations.

People who have not been affected should thank the Almighty and help those who are in dire need. Many of the major urban areas have been spared the severe flooding, these locales are home to Pakistan’s most privileged. It is time for them to step up and lend a helping hand to their fellow Pakistanis.

Naveed Ahmed

Hub City