KP government asked to reconstruct damaged schools

SWABI: Speakers at a gathering here on Friday said 1186 schools had been damaged in the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked the provincial government to reconstruct these structures on an emergency basis to address the drop-out issue.

The gathering was jointly organised by Pakistan Coalition for Education and the People’s Action Group for Education.

Through a unanimously adopted resolution, the participants demanded that the provincial government to take steps to reconstruct the educational institutions to provide an opportunity for the students to continue their education.

Participants said that about 1.5 million students appeared in FSc /FA examinations but the eight educational boards in the province are not interested in declaring the exam results.

They opposed the government plan to merge all boards into a single one as, they believed, it would endanger the future of the students who wanted to seek admission to professional colleges and different universities.

Amjad Ali, district coordinator, Pakistan Coalition for Education, said the organization had distributed 15,000 pamphlets in markets, mosques and houses during the enrollment campaign.

He said the parents of the out-of-school children were motivated to allow their wards for resuming the education acquisition process.

The representatives of the Action Group for Education said education was the basic right of every child and the provincial government had been making efforts to bring back to educational institutions the out-of-school children.

The other speakers appealed to the government to resolve all the issues faced by the students as soon as possible so that the educational activities and admission process were not affected.