87,400 citizens educated at 276 road safety workshops

Islamabad : Following the special Directions of DIG (Ops), Islamabad Capital Police is striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules by educating road users and arranging 276 road safety workshops and 87,400 citizens educated during the last three months.

These traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions, and staff of government and non-government organizations.

In a bid to educate motorists on the correct traffic procedures, Islamabad capital police are arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about the consequences of traffic rules violations, including one-way violations, zebra crossing, no use of helmets, and so on. This effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help protect the lives and property of road users.

Road safety workshops were being arranged in government and private organizations, including educational institutions, to sensitize road users about various traffic rules. The awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted to teach road users how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders who were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling. These teams were performing duties on various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about safety.

Those motorbike riders riding without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights, and speed meters are being cautioned and urged to get their bikes and vehicles repaired. a number of motorbike riders suffer road accidents due to faulty lights or indicators. An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the city through the cooperation of citizens.