Germany pledges Rs2.91bn for flood victims

—AFP

ISLAMABAD: The German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, Wednesday phoned Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman and pledged Germany’s support of €13 million (Rs2.91 billion) for Pakistan in this challenging time.

Senator Sherry Rehman briefed the German minister on the devastation wreaked by the floods throughout the country and the assistance required to carry out first response relief in the flood-hit areas effectively. Svenja Schulze expressed Berlin’s sincerest condolences and deepest regret on the loss of precious lives.

Apprising the minister of the damages incurred by the flood, Minister Rehman highlighted: “One-third of the country is under water and over 33 million people have been affected. Providing relief and rescue has become a mammoth challenge in itself since there is no dry land in sight in Sindh, which is the worst hit.”

Discussing the need for meeting the humanitarian needs and rebuilding climate-resilient infrastructure, the federal minister remarked, “We are in dire need of transforming our social goals around climate adaptation and mitigation.” The federal minister also discussed the ‘Germany Pakistan Climate Energy Initiative’ focused on joint collaboration in the fight against climate change and energy issues.

German Minister Svenja Shulze expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and assured the full support of German government to the most vulnerable sections of the population with assistance through an existing social security system. In addition, emergency equipment and logistical support can be provided by redirecting funds from ongoing projects, the German minister added.

Sherry Rehman thanked Minister Shulze for her call and support and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to work with the German counterparts on building climate resilience together. In a related development, Bank Alfalah’s Chairman, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and the Board of Directors approved a fund for flood relief efforts ongoing in Pakistan.

In a statement, the Board of Directors has approved a fund amounting to $10 million (Rs2.2 billion) to be distributed by Bank Alfalah for the flood relief activities through selected NGOs and organisations and a substantial amount will be earmarked for infrastructure rebuilding in the medium to long term to help the affected areas attain normalcy.

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, who has always been a great supporter of Pakistan, expressed his sadness at the calamity and prayed that the Almighty Allah bestow respite and relief to the people of Pakistan. He was hopeful that this contribution will serve as a catalyst to partially alleviate the suffering of victims.

The Board has also asked the bank to ensure that all bank employees and their families affected by the torrential floods are adequately looked after. Pursuant to this, the Board has instructed the bank to earmark funds to specifically address the needs of staff and their families.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, shared heartfelt concern for the affected people and the keen desire for the country to rapidly recover from this catastrophe. While thanking the board, he assured the Board that the pledged funds would go towards saving lives and rebuilding communities.

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir adds: China has announced its readiness to support Pakistan in the reconstruction of the flood-affected areas and is willing to share its own experience and techniques.

The Chinese cooperation was offered by Director of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui during a virtual meeting with Chairman National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz.

Luo Zhaohui, who has served as his country’s ambassador to Pakistan, said Beijing is prepared to provide its full support in sharing experience in disaster relief, post-disaster reconstruction and in formulating reconstruction plans. Against a backdrop of an ever-changing climate that threatens to increase the frequency and severity of adverse natural events, China is making a headway in reducing vulnerability and preparing for the inevitable. The country has applied technology to disasters in creative ways.

Meanwhile, relevant officials maintained the federal government is following a three-point strategy to deal with the emergent situation and rescue and relief will be followed up by rehabilitation and reconstruction. The government is urging the world to step forward to help the country at this difficult moment. Rehabilitation and reconstruction are bound to be an enormous challenge for Pakistan as the country’s unprecedented flooding has forced thousands of people to leave their homes and move into relief camps.

In some places, no shelter is available to the displaced persons. According to NDMA, at least 498,000 people are currently lodged in temporary shelters after swirling waters damaged over a million homes, 3,500 kms (2,174.8 miles) of roads and 162 bridges. According to sources, Beijing is also providing Islamabad satellite images to study the situation on the ground with precision.