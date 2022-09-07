Establishment of GIK Institute Islamabad campus sought

SWABI: A former federal minister and member Board of Governors of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology and erstwhile president of GIK Institute Alumni Association have called for establishing a sub-campus of the GIK Institute in Islamabad. They were speaking at a meeting with academia during their visit to GIK Institute on Tuesday.

Both discussed various plans, including the establishment of a sub-campus in Islamabad.

Former minister Dr Zubair Khan and Junaid Kalim held an interactive session with Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute Rector, deans, directors, faculty members and students.

Dr Zubair expressed readiness to offer technical support to the institute to establish its campus in Islamabad. Addressing the students, he said the institute would provide an opportunity for young people to acquire quality education and enable them to contribute to the economic stability of the country.

Junaid Kalim also supported the establishment of a sub-campus of GIK Institute in Islamabad. However, he said” “The primary focus should be on the main campus at Topi, Swabi and the quality, in any sense, should not be compromised”. Junaid Kalim said that students should work hard to receive modern education and should not worry about the results.

He advised the students to participate in extracurricular activities and strive to serve humanity. The rector appreciated the role of the two members and their contribution to GIK Institute by giving valuable input and advice.