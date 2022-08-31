Five-star hotel near Gaddaffi stadium to cost $1 billion

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has announced a plan to construct a 5-star complex near Gaddaffi Stadium, Lahore.

This will help the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accommodate international teams near the stadium, which will improve traffic circulation within the city.

“A 25-storey complex will be built near the Gaddafi Stadium with a billion dollars investment,” said the CM Punjab. “The Punjab government will bear 30 percent of the cost, while the UAE government will bear the rest,” he added. The complex will house a 5-star hotel along with a high-performance center for the players.