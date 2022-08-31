Five-star hotel near Gaddaffi stadium to cost $1 billion

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has announced a plan to construct a 5-star complex near Gaddaffi Stadium, Lahore.
This will help the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accommodate international teams near the stadium, which will improve traffic circulation within the city.
“A 25-storey complex will be built near the Gaddafi Stadium with a billion dollars investment,” said the CM Punjab. “The Punjab government will bear 30 percent of the cost, while the UAE government will bear the rest,” he added. The complex will house a 5-star hotel along with a high-performance center for the players.
LAHORE: The funeral prayer of Pakistan's hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior was offered in Singhpura area...
LONDON: West Ham have signed Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta from French side Lyon for what the London team said...
KARACHI: All hopes of replacement of decades old tartan track, redevelopment and maintenance of other old...
RAWALPINDI: A stunning batting display by Irfan Khan Niazi fell just two runs short as Balochistan managed an...
LAHORE: Bilal Asim was crowned men’s singles champion of the Punjab Open Tennis Championship when he defeated Heera...
LONDON: Zach Mercer had given himself a chance to be involved in England;s squad for next year;s Rugby World Cup by...
Comments