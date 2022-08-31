Imran a true leader of nation: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that collection of more than Rs 5 billion funds in the telethon depicted complete trust of the nation in Imran Khan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the spirit of overseas Pakistanis is praiseworthy adding that the PDM gang want to deprive our overseas benefactors from the right to vote. Those levelling corruption charges of few pennies in the Tosha khana are bewildered over the collection of more than Rs 5 billion in a few hours. He said that Imran Khan has once again proved about the difference between the foreign funding and the prohibited funding. It has been proved that the nation deems only Imran Khan as their true leader.

He informed that the Punjab Cabinet has announced to give one-month salary to help the flood affectees. CM Pervaiz Elahi also devoted his helicopter for the flood affectees. The Punjab government is sending medicines and medical staff for the flood affectees of Balochistan, Sindh and KPK.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) also called on Advisor to CM on Information at his office. The delegation apprised him about the problems being faced by the journalists community. Cheema on this occasion said that the Punjab government fully believes in the freedom of press and deems media an integral part to bring change.