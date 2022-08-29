Usman finishes 13th inFrance equestrian event

KARACHI: Pakistan's 2024 Paris Olympics sole equestrian hope Usman Khan on Sunday pulled off his best performance on European soil in the FEI** event at the picturesque course in Saulieu, France.

Usman finished 13th while battling against Europe's top 51 riders in a pulsating finish.

The Melbourne-based Pakistani rider was at the 16th spot after dressage and 10th after the X-Country on the third day of the event. Had one nail not been dropped he could have finished fourth.

“We had previously not gone fast and therefore incurred time penalties. In Saulieu this was the fastest round. We dropped one rail that moved us from fourth place to 13th place finish. This is Pakistan's best placing in Europe beating all previous records,” Usman told The News after his super feat in France.

Usman also thanked Pakistan embassy's officials for visiting him. “I am thankful to them who visited me taking so much pain by driving for around three hours,” said Usman, who is on road to earning a seat in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He has made France his base station these days while coming all the way from Australia and is gaining experience in a bid to show his influence in the FEI*** events which are his next target. He has already qualified for the FEI*** events but he is taking his time in the FEI** to seek further experience.

Asked when he would move to FEI *** events Usman said it would be done soon. “I think we are ready to compete at that stage,” Usman said.

French trainers Aurelie Riedwig and Pierre De France are working closely with the Pakistan rider. Pierre was the owner and trainer of French horse that won gold at Rio Olympics. The same horse also won gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Usman, once at the 3-star, will have to do enough qualification rounds at that level to reach 4-star. Once at the 4-star, Pakistan will need a minimum of two events to secure Olympic Qualification. Pakistan must also be in top-2 in their Olympic Group-F to officially secure an Olympic berth.