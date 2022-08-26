Nawaz believes ‘only Dar can deliver’

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. —APP/File

KARACHI: Utterly dissatisfied with Miftah Ismail, former premier Nawaz Sharif believes only Ishaq Dar can bolster the country’s battered economy.

Senior journalist Sohail Warraich, who met Nawaz Sharif in London, stated this in Geo News programme — Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath. Warraich said the former prime minister is also dissatisfied with the PMLN narrative as he understands that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should himself reach out to the masses to the explain government’s policies and causes of inflation. The journalist stated that Nawaz Sharif wanted him to meet Shehbaz to convey these concerns.

Warraich said that contrary to the notion that PMLN is willing to interact with PTI, Nawaz Sharif understands that dialogue could take place after Imran Khan has been punished for what he has done.

Warraich said Nawaz Sharif is going to write a letter to the Supreme Court to complain about delay in hearing of his cases, adding he is going to lament that courts can open at night for others, but his pleas remain unheard.



Nawaz’s next narrative is going to be against the judiciary, not the establishment, Waraich added. He said that Nawaz Sharif believes that like Qauaid-e-Azam, cases should be faced without being jailed, and added the former premier is of the view that he should return once the jail issue is resolved.

Warraich said Nawaz Sharif sees Imran Khan reaping what he has sown. Nawaz believes Imran is a fascist who needs to be dealt with first, while matters of democracy can be taken care of later, Warraich added.

Warraich said that Nawaz Sharif is fully satisfied with Maryam Nawaz. He said that Nawaz and Maryam are on the same page, but not with Shehbaz. Commenting on the political situation, Warraich said Nawaz Sharif is satisfied with the establishment detaching itself from Imran Khan.

Warraich said Imran should synthesise resistance and conciliation, adding he may miss the power bus if he stays in resistance mode. Imran’s party cadres are not used to facing hardships like jail, polich charge and teargassing, Warraich said, adding that recently two arrested people were seen crying.

Later, Nawaz Sharif issued a statement from London, clarifying that comments attributed to him about Shehbaz Sharif are misleading. He hoped that Shehbaz’s efforts would steer the country out of the crises created by Imran Khan.