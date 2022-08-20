People paid heavy cost of political instability: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani in London, Pakistan Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif said that people had paid heavy cost for economic and political instability in the country, said a statement issued by the National Secretariat.

Nawaz added the country’s economy was much stronger in 2018. On the occasion, the deputy speaker said that all parties would have to shun their differences and make collective efforts for the economic stability of the country.

He added that though the country was experiencing a difficult phase, the incumbent government was working hard for the economic revival. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was also present in the meeting. The participants of the meeting also discussed prevailing political situation in the country.