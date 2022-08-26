Minister leads protest against huge utility bills

LAHORE:Under the leadership of Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, a massive public protest was held in Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town against the enhanced electricity bills on Thursday.

A large number of people, including PTI workers participated the rally. Addressing the rally participants and the media, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that the cruel increase in electricity bills had broken the backbone of the poor. He said that the government, which had come with the slogan of ending inflation, had created a storm of inflation instead. He said, "The poor with a fan and a bulb are also getting a bill of Rs14,000 to 15,000. The poor women have come out against the government who are put hard to know how to burn the stove, so the government should withdraw the huge increase in electricity bills and resign immediately."

Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid said that only Imran Khan could overcome all crises in Pakistan. Only Imran Khan can remove the corrupt government under whose leadership our struggle is going on, he added. Meanwhile, the participants of the rally raised slogans in support of Imran Khan and against the federal government.

flays restrictions on media: Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has strongly condemned the federal government's restrictions on the media and said in a statement on Thursday that the imported government, afraid of Imran Khan's rallies, was venting its anger on the media.

Addressing the PDM government, he said that the more channels you take off air, the more Imran Khan's narrative would go 'on air'. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that the more the government suppresses public voice, the more people would come out in support of PTI.