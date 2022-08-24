CS orders strict action against those causing pollution

LAHORE:As part of measures to control smog, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the relevant departments to take action against those causing environmental pollution.
The Chief Secretary issued the direction during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat. The additional chief secretary (home), administrative secretaries of various departments including environment, industries, agriculture, local govt and officials concerned participated in the meeting.
The Chief Secretary directed the secretaries of the departments concerned to take strict action against those causing air and environmental pollution - industrial, and vehicular emissions, burning crop stubble, and garbage. He said that to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt preventive measures and enhance awareness.
The Chief Secretary directed that the ban on the use of substandard fuel in steel mills and factories be strictly enforced. He said that all the provincial departments should work in tandem on the issue of smog, adding that progress in this regard would be reviewed regularly. He also issued instructions regarding the formation of special squads to check industrial units and brick kilns.
