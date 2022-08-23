‘Imran immature politician’

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial chief and former minister Najmuddin Khan said on Monday that ousted prime minister Imran Khan wanted to reach the corridors of power by any means.
“This is a joke with the democracy, public mandate and economy of the country to resign from the National Assembly and then contest by-elections from more than two constituencies,” he said while addressing a public meeting held.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared an emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted interim bail of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan’s...
LAHORE: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zabi and Deputy Ambassador Rashid Ali met PMLN’s Central...
Around 3,044 glacial lakes have been developed in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rapid melting of...
ISLAMABAD: A week-long national anti-polio campaign kicked off across the country on Monday to immunize children under...
Comments