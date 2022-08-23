 
Tuesday August 23, 2022
‘Imran immature politician’

By Muslim Sabir
August 23, 2022

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial chief and former minister Najmuddin Khan said on Monday that ousted prime minister Imran Khan wanted to reach the corridors of power by any means.

“This is a joke with the democracy, public mandate and economy of the country to resign from the National Assembly and then contest by-elections from more than two constituencies,” he said while addressing a public meeting held.

