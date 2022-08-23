Swimming pools closed to check dengue

LAHORE: As part of the anti-dengue campaign, district administration Lahore has closed down all the swimming pools in the provincial capital here Monday. Lahore DC ordered assistant commissioners to get closed all outdoor commercial swimming pools in the City. “There are total 36 registered swimming pools in Lahore, which are being closed", he added. Nine swimming pools in Allama Iqbal Town, 12 Nishter zone, two Aziz Bhatti zone, three Gulberg, five in Shalimar, two in Ravi zone, two in Cantonment Board, one in Data Ganj Baksh zone and one in Samanabad zone are being closed. This step is being taken to control the birth of dengue larva as swimming pools provide conducive atmosphere to breed of mosquitoes, DC concluded. Meanwhile, officials said special focus was given to the tyre shops and all obsolete tyres lying outside the tyre shops were lifted and confiscated.