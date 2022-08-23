Microbiology Lab opened in Swabi

SWABI: A state-of-the-art Microbiology laboratory was inaugurated on Monday at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi to provide culture tests, culturing, examination, and identification of microorganisms.

Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob along with the Nursing Director Mehran Khan, in-charge Emergency and Microbiology Lab team, inaugurated the laboratory in the newly established Accident and Emergency Unit at the hospital. Dr Amjad Mahboob hoped the new laboratory will serve the patients by offering them all the necessary microbiological investigations. He said before this Lab, culture test samples were first sent out of the district but now the facility has been made available here.