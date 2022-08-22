Girl dies, two hurt in accident

OKARA: A girl was killed while her father and brother sustained injuries in an accident near Hujra Shah Moqeem on Sunday.

Manzoor Ahmad, his son Sabir Ali and 17 year-old-daughter Rasoolan Bibi were going on a bike when a tractor-trolley hit them on Shehniwal Road. As a result, the girl died while two others injured.

TORTURE: More than 20 accused stormed into a house and tortured its residents, including women, at Adda Fakhar Town. The accused entered the house of Shamim Bibi in the suburbs of Hujra Shah Moqeem and allegedly tortured the residents. They also took away valuables.