CM orders solid steps to cope with new rain spell

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered to take emergency measures to deal with the situation in the wake of a new rain spell in Koh-e-Suleman and asked the administration to take steps in coordination with Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

In a statement issued here on Friday, he stressed that no effort should be spared in the rescue and relief operations in Rajanpur and DG Khan. The chief minister asked the line departments to remain alert and relief activities should be accelerated in the affected areas.

He directed to increase the number of relief camps, saying that necessary resources should be used to relocate the people to safe places. Similarly, continued supply of medicines, food and fodder for livestock should be ensured as well, he added.

Our Lalamusa correspondent adds: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi Friday said an engineering university would be established in Gujrat. Talking to reporters, the CM said Gujrat was the centre of bloodshed and enmities and the environment of the district changed when they entered in politics.

He said his family focused on reconciliation between local enemies and restored peace in the area. The CM said after the start of their politics they established the University of Gujrat (UoG).

He said women with education and skills changed the environment of their households. Punjab Chief Minister said education is a key to progress as it develops one’s thinking and generates feelings of love in people. He criticised the laptop scheme initiated by former chief minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, saying giving laptops was not human development.

He said he shared the grief of flood victims. Punjab Chief Minister said a dual carriageway road would be constructed to join Gujrat and Hafizabad.

He said motorway was being connected from Chenab Bridge to Sialkot as Industrial Estate was being constructed here.

He said the Punjab government was doing its best to bring facilities at people’s doorsteps. The CM said Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was conducting surveys for a better savage system to facilitate the people.

He said work on waste management would also start here after which the heaps of rubbish would be removed. He said Gujrat would be made a model city and work on clean drinking water was underway.

Punjab Chief Minister promised providing the facility of paved roads to every rural area. He said a hospital was being constructed in Jalalpur Jattan and in Kunjah up-gradation of a hospital was underway.

The CM said some 70 acre land would be utilised for the offices of commissioner, deputy commissioner and other officers, He said a 200-bed maternity hospital in the city would facilitate pregnant women. He said Gujrat will become the centre of the best education and health facility. Punjab Chief Minister said he was making efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Gujrat. He said jobs would be given to suitable people on merit.