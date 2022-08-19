Education top priority, says AJK President

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that provision of quality education at universities was the government’s top most priority.

Presiding over a senate meeting of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology on Thursday the President said that it was heartening to see that the university was rated among the best performing universities in Pakistan.

“We wish students to prove their mettle not only in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan but also abroad on the basis of their ability and potential,” he said. Barrister Sultan urged other universities of Azad Kashmir to increase their educational capacity and added that the government would provide full support and assistance in that regard.