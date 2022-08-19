1m saplings planted during campaign in KP: officials

PESHAWAR: Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched special plantation campaigns in 161 locations of the province.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that more than one million saplings were planted during the campaign launched on the directives of the chief minister.

During the drive, around 340,700 plants were also distributed free of cost among the underprivileged people.

The plantation ceremonies were attended by people from various walks of life while the Forest Department officials held awareness sessions with people, especially youngsters, about the importance of increase in green cover and clean environment.

Printed materials were also distributed among people for conveying the message of planning trees and tending to them.