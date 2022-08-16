 
close
Tuesday August 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

SW&BM dept performance reviewed

By APP
August 16, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena visited the secretary office on Monday and reviewed the performance of the department. According to a spokesperson for the SW&BM, Secretary Waqas Ali Mahmood briefed the minister and vowed to transform Punjab into a welfare-oriented province.

Comments