107 held over multiple violations on I-Day

LAHORE:Punjab Police, on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar, has taken strict action against those who violated various laws including aerial firing, one-wheeling, hooliganism, taking out the silencers of motorbikes on Independence Day. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that dozens of people were arrested for multiple violations. As many as 107 people were arrested for one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying and fireworks in the provincial capital. 14,291 cases were registered on one-wheeling across the province while 304 violators were arrested on August 13. 32 cases were registered and 30 accused were arrested for aerial firing and taking out silencers on the same day. The spokesperson further said that 113 cases were registered and 120 accused were arrested for kite flying and other violations across the province. IG Punjab has directed that strict legal action be taken against the perpetrators of violations and in this regard, indiscriminate measures are being taken under the supervision of DPOs in all the districts of the province.