Water shortage in Tahli Mohri areas

Rawalpindi : Acute water shortage in Tahli Mohri and adjoining areas from 15 days. In this problem a meeting was held a welfare organisation Al-Madina, under the chairmanship of the president of the organisation, Chaudhry Muhammad Safdar, says a press release.

In the meeting attention of Station Commander Rawalpindi, Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Chaklala was drawn to the 15-day water supply suspended in Tahli Mohri and adjoining area.

The participants said that people were facing difficulties due to water scarcity. The situation in Jamia Masjid Qadeemi and its adjacent street numbers of 22, 23, 17 and 19 is worse and famine is imminent. Women, children and the elderly are forced to stumble from door to door to get water.