RWMC observes anti-dengue day

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noor ul Amin Mengal, observed Anti-Dengue day here Thursday to create awareness about the hazards of the dengue virus.

According to RWMC spokesman, the RWMC was making an all-out effort to free Rawalpindi from the fatal virus.

He said that the company workers removed hundreds of tons of waste while desilting drains and mechanical sweeping of city areas were also being carried out regularly.

He said that the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to the shopkeepers in the area of 6th road to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, he said, comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

The spokesman added that RWMC had cleaned its head office and provided awareness to its staff about foiling the dengue virus.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae, and not to leave any place wet or with stagnant water. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

He further said that government could not fight dengue individually without public support and added that the public would have to stand shoulder by shoulder with the government.