 
close
Sunday August 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PM condemns Israeli airstrikes

By Our Correspondent
August 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza which martyred ten Palestinians, including a five year old girl.

In a tweet Saturday, the prime minister described it as a latest act of Israeli terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences. “Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes,” he said.

Comments