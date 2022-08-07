PM condemns Israeli airstrikes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza which martyred ten Palestinians, including a five year old girl.
In a tweet Saturday, the prime minister described it as a latest act of Israeli terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences. “Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes,” he said.
TAKHT BHAI: A man committed suicide after he injured a relative and a cop during a clash in a village here on...
MUZAFFARABAD: People of Jammu and Kashmir denounced Indian action, of 5th August 2019 whereby it abolished the special...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najmuddin Khan on Saturday asked the federal...
PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Swat has completed preparations to send its first batch...
LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said the Punjab cabinet has decided to...
ISLAMABAD: Visiting President of Rotary International Jennifer Jones has said that Rotary, along with partners, has...
Comments