Gold drops Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,300 per tola on Friday as the rupee continued to gain against the US dollar.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,115 to Rs121,656.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,788 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,620 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,388.88.
