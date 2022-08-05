PRCS launches operation in Karak, Tank

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched a relief operation in flood-hit districts of Karak and Tank.

Under the relief operation the process of installing water treatment plants in both the districts has been started, said a communique, adding, the registration process would be initiated soon for a distribution of cash amount of 16,000 per family, mobile phone cards and 900 hygiene kits.

The relief operation was being launched as a result of the damage that occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karak and Tank. The provincial PRCS branch had appealed to the National Headquarters for relief. In response, the International Federation of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross announced to help the communities in time of need as water treatment plants, cash assistance and other relief items to be distributed.

Steps are being taken to ensure transparent distribution of relief materials and funds,” said Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Ali Hassan.

He further said that houses in Karak and Tank districts have been destroyed. “These families will be provided with other relief items including Rs16,000 in cash per household.”