Moving backwards

Pakistan ranks 145 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report. Despite women forming around 48 per cent of the country’s population, their literacy rate is just 46 per cent, whereas for men, it is approximately 69 per cent.
Incidents of gender disparity are seen throughout Pakistan. For example, in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a jirga was held which said that females will not be allowed to visit any picnic place as it was “unethical”. With such backward decisions, the women will remain oppressed. Most women are not only economically dependent on men, but many are also victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment. It is clear that the treatment and behavior towards women in Pakistan reflects in our lack of progress as a nation.
Syed Badshah
Buner
Since its inception, Pakistan has suffered at the hands of anarchy. In just a few short years, we have witnessed...
The recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to the flood-hit areas of Balochistan has given the people of the province...
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan were hit by a 3.8...
This refers to the news report ‘Wakeup call’ . The author’s statement that the Lahore-Islamabad motorway...
While the rise in inflation has been affecting everyone, students face a great struggle to receive quality education....
This refers to the article ‘Adaptation over mitigation’ by Hamza Haroon. The article highlights the significance...
Comments