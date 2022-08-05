Moving backwards

Pakistan ranks 145 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report. Despite women forming around 48 per cent of the country’s population, their literacy rate is just 46 per cent, whereas for men, it is approximately 69 per cent.

Incidents of gender disparity are seen throughout Pakistan. For example, in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a jirga was held which said that females will not be allowed to visit any picnic place as it was “unethical”. With such backward decisions, the women will remain oppressed. Most women are not only economically dependent on men, but many are also victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment. It is clear that the treatment and behavior towards women in Pakistan reflects in our lack of progress as a nation.

Syed Badshah

Buner