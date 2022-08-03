MNAs’ resignations acceptance: IHC orders PTI to remove registrar’s objections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the PTI to remove the objections of Registrar’s Office on party’s petition challenging the acceptance of resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

The Acting Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq, heard the case filed by the PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umar. The Registrar’s Office on Monday had objected to the absence of authority letter of the respective MNAs from the petition.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that there was no need of the authority letter as his client himself came to the court for biometric verification. The court, however, remarked that the resignation of an MNA and its acceptance was an individual act.

The authority letters of the MNAs were rightly demanded by the Registrar’s Office as any one of them might approach the court and make a plea that they did not endorse the stance of petition, the Acting Chief Justice added.