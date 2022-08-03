Shuhada Park inaugurated in Orakzai

KALAYA: A park established by the Orakzai Scouts in the memory of tribal elders martyred in Khadezai area in Orakzai tribal district was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The terrorists had carried out a suicide attack on a jirga in Khadezai area of Orakzai in which 144 tribal elders had martyred and 194 others had sustained injuries.

General Officer Commanding Major General Akif Iqbal along with tribal elders inaugurated the Shuhada Park.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Adnan Farid, District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Colonel Roy Kashif Amin and a large number of tribal elders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Akif Iqbal said that terrorists wanted to grab power

and enslave the tribal people but they could not fulfilled their nefarious designs due to the resilience, courage and sacrifices of tribal elders and security forces.

He said that establishing a park was meant to acknowledge the services and sacrifices of tribal people, who lost their lives for the sake of the country and nation.

The elders also addressed the gathering and demanded the government to announce more compensation packages for the families of martyred and injured persons.