Mohsin Butt assumes charge as FIA DG

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Director-General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hasan Butt assumed charge of the post on Monday. The Establishment Division had issued notification of his appointment on 29th July 2022 after the approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his first meeting, the DG said, “honesty, sincerity, dedication to duty will be ensured, and steps will be taken to improve public service delivery.” “Providing the best services and relief to the aggrieved people will be made the prime object of the FIA, he maintained.

“Trouncing the challenges like cybercrimes across the country will be the top priority,” Mohsin Butt said, adding that no one will be allowed to misuse the institution’s authority or undermine the dignity of citizens.

“Strict action will be taken, as per law, against those who share fake, objectionable, and hateful contents,” he asserted. The DG said that effective strategies have been adopted to prevent human trafficking and modern technology will be used to arrest human traffickers involved in this heinous crime. “All possible efforts will be made to deal with the problems facing the country and restore Pakistan’s prestige in the international community,” he added. The Director-General stressed the need to impart professional training to senior and junior officers of FIA.

“All measures will be taken, with zero tolerance, against corruption and any kind of negligence in professional duties will not be tolerated,” the new DG concluded. Mohsin Butt’s brief profile: A Grade-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) who joined the police force on 18th November 1989, held many important posts, achieving nobility and deference by building the dignity of the police department. Served as Inspector-General of Police Balochistan and devised policies to strengthen the police force in the province.