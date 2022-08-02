Pakistan players’ blood samples taken for dope tests

BIRMINGHAM: The anti-doping committee of the Commonwealth Games has taken blood samples of some of the Pakistani players for dope tests.

A spokesman for Pakistan contingent confirmed on Monday that the samples of swimmers Haseeb Tariq, Bisma Khan and Jehanara Nabi, weightlifters Haider Ali, Nooh Dastgir Butt and Hanzala Dastgir, hockey players Abdul Manan and Ghazanfar Ali, judoka Shah Hussain and para-athlete Anila Izzat Baig were taken.

According to Dr Asad Abbas, the chief medical officer of the national contingent, the reports of the samples will come in 15 to 20 days. 'The News' had already reported that the samples of two hockey players, swimmer Haseeb and Anila had been taken upon their arrival in Birmingham.