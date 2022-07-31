The News Education Expo’22 begins

LAHORE : A large number of students and families visited The News Education Expo’22 on the opening day at a local hotel here on Saturday.

The annual Education Expo by the Jang Media Group is considered one of the biggest education events in Pakistan. The two-day event brings together dozens of topnotch institutions including universities, higher education institutions, education networks and education and career counseling & consultancy firms providing an excellent opportunity to prospective students seeking admissions and scholarships related information.

Among others, Saadia Shariff, Chief Marketing Officer Jang Media Group, was present at the opening ceremony. Despite unpredictable weather conditions, The News Education Expo’22 venue was thronged by a large number of prospective students and people from different walks of life.

Talking to The News, the visitors termed the expo a great opportunity to explore and directly interact with the representatives of the participating institutions. With absolutely free entry, the visitors are being provided on-spot free of charge information related to academic programmes, fee structure and scholarship opportunities etc.

This year, The News Education Expo’22 returned to a physical mode after a gap of two years as owing to Covid-19 restrictions the event was shifted online.

“I’m super excited as the expo proved to be a great opportunity to explore and learn about different universities and their academic programmes,” commented one visitor Iqra.

Another visitor, Junaid said that the expo helped him and many other students like him to compare academic programmes being offered by different institutions and their fee structures etc. “The best thing is you can interact with the representatives of universities directly and get answers to questions which usually remain unanswered on websites and telephone helplines,” Junaid added.

Similarly, representatives of the participating institutions lauded the Jang Media Group for organizing the event in a befitting manner.

Hafiz Qasim, Manager Admissions, Superior University said the university was offering 150+ programmes with scholarships worth millions of rupees. Dr Salman, Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering), at the University of Lahore (UOL) said that the UOL was one of the biggest universities offering programmes in diverse fields from BS to PhD level which were duly accredited by different accreditation bodies.

Faizan Basir, Counseling Manager at Falcon Education and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, said that the organization had been offering services in career counseling, admissions at foreign universities, scholarships and comprehensive visa guidance since 1992. He said Falcon Education was dealing admissions in universities in the UK, Canada, Germany and many other European countries.

Sufian Ahmad, Director Career Center, Government College University (GCU) Lahore and M Asif Sadiq, Deputy Registrar (Admissions) at the GCU Lahore said that established in 1864, the GC University was one of the most prestigious and oldest seats of learning in the country. They said the university had introduced online admissions to promote the culture of paperless process and added the last date to apply to BS programmes was August 15, 2022. Ms Rabia, Admissions Officer, Minhaj University, said that from Associate Degree to PhD level the university was offering 30+ academic programmes with a very affordable fee structure. She said the university was also offering merit based scholarships to the students.

Beenish Kashif, Director Admissions & Student Affairs at the NUR International University (a project of Fatima Memorial Hospital) said the university established in 2015 was offering multiple Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes besides offering merit based scholarships. She said a range of programmes were being offered under four different academic faculties.

Among others the participating institutions are Superior University, University of Management and Technology (UMT), the University of Lahore, Hajvery University, Government College University, Lahore Leads University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Minhaj University, Virtual University, Beaconhouse National University, NUR International University, JnS Education, High Brow, Pak-AIMS, UNIMY, Sharif Trust, Unique Institute, Lahore Garrison University, Gulab Devi

Institute, and others. Starting at 10:00am the expo will continue without any break till 6:00pm on Sunday (today) as well.