Spanish PM calls on nation to go tie-less

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called on office workers to throw sartorial caution to the wind and ditch their ties amid scorching summer temperatures.
In a move some might be surprised was even necessary given Spain’s famously hot climate, Sanchez urged office workers to follow his own tie-free lead.
"I would like you to see that I am not wearing a tie," said Sanchez, smiling broadly, pointing to his open neck shirt during a news conference in Madrid.
Feeling a little more comfortable would save energy if it resulted in less air conditioning being used, he said.
