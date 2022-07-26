3,500 wheelchair ramps to be built in govt buildings

Islamabad : As many as 3,500 ramps will be constructed in the government buildings to make their premises easily accessible to people with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the details, the government has carried out a survey in which those buildings have been identified where PWDs are not able to access their premises due to lack of ramps for wheelchairs.

A minimum of one dedicated toilet will also be made available in these buildings for PWDs that will be of a size that can accommodate a person on a wheelchair.

The Building Control Section of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also issued instructions to the government offices to build ramps and ensure other provisions for the PWDs.

A ramp is an inclined plane installed in addition to or instead of stairs. Ramps permit wheelchair users, as well as people pushing strollers, carts, or other wheeled objects, to more easily access a building, or navigate between areas of different height.

The Equality Act 2010 requires all buildings to have disabled access. There is a misconception that Listed Buildings are exempt from requiring wheelchair access, due to the historic nature of the building.

The physically disabled people are not able to enjoy the basic comforts of life due to lack of access to buildings for wheelchair users. They face inconvenience in going to school, clinics, weddings, movies, restaurants, stores, banks etc. due to lack of ramps and lifts for those in a wheelchair.

Imran Khalid, a policy maker, said “There should be regulations as to the slope of such ramps. There are many examples of such ramps that have been constructed since it was a requirement but they are inaccessible to the needy. Community engagement and oversight mechanisms should be part and parcel of this initiative.”

An official said next step would be to ensure all private buildings would also have ramps for wheelchairs in line with the international practices.