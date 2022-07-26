New Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar assumes office

LAHORE : Newly-appointed Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has officially taken over the command of Punjab Police here on Monday.

On the arrival of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar at the Central Police Office, senior police officers including Additional IGs and DIGs welcomed the new police chief while armed police squad paid salutations to him. After taking charge of the post, IG Punjab spoke to the media representatives and explained his priorities regarding policing and crime control. He also answered the questions asked by the media representatives.

He said that he was well aware of all the basic and emerging challenges of policing. He vowed that short and long-term planning and timely measures would be taken to deal with all these challenges in an efficient manner. Shahkar said that law enforcement, crime control and prevention of abuse and violence against women and children was his first priority and zero-tolerance would be adopted in this regard. Regarding the arrival of Muharram ul Haram, IG Punjab said that maintaining peace, protection of people of all schools of thought and sects as well as full security for meetings and mourning processions during Muharram was his mission and top priority.

CCPO DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana also presided over a high-level meeting regarding Muharram ul Haram at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Monday.