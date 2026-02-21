Prince Harry's reaction on 'disgraced' uncle Andrew arrest revealed

Prince Harry has not made any public statement on the arrest of his “disgraced” uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, an insider said that the Duke of Sussex feels no need to speak out again after already sharing his views in the past.

The former Duke of York was arrested at his Sandringham home on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

He spent 11 hours in custody before being released under investigation with police searching properties in Sandringham and Royal Lodge in Windsor.

A source close to Harry said he had been open about his concerns in his memoir Spare at a time when others in the Royal family stayed silent, per The Mirror.

"Harry made his views about Andrew abundantly clear in his book three years ago, at a time when other parts of the institution remained silent,” the source said.

They added, “For that candour he was vilified and ostracised by the institution, sections of the press and significant parts of British society for 'airing the family's dirty laundry' and challenging the status quo.

“I'm not surprised he isn't leaping up to start offering his two cents on this."

In his memoir, Harry recalled his shock when police protection was suddenly removed from his family after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and were staying in Canada amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Harry wrote that he never expected their security to be withdrawn as he compared the situation to that of Andrew’s.

"Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security,” he penned.

“People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offences weren't one of them.”