Fragile economy

The economy is the backbone of any country. Even though Pakistan tries to improve its financial condition, its political instability always leaves a bad effect on the country’s economic growth. All successive governments blame the previous one for the country’s economic woes. Pakistan is rich in natural resources, and yet it is unable to improve its economy.
The rich in Pakistan usually settle abroad with their families, or they invest in foreign companies. Even our politicians prefer sending their children to foreign universities. How will Pakistan progress in the absence of sincere leaders? It is shocking that even though Pakistan is an agricultural country, it is facing a food crisis. All political parties must sit together to resolve the many crises being faced by Pakistan.
Gull Bhutto
Daharki
