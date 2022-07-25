Punjab CM case: All PDM parties applying separately for becoming party in case

Pakistan Democratic Movement’s president Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference at his residence on Sunday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: All eleven component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will submit separate applications for becoming party and urging for constitution of full court bench in the petition filed by unsuccessful candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister.

The hearing of petition was adjourned till today (Monday) by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar. The petitions of all the parties have been choreographed by their respective legal experts.

The application of PMLN has been drafted by Senator Latif Khan Afridi who had served as President of Supreme Court Bar Association, while PPP’s application has been written by former Chairman Senate and former Law and Justice Minister Senator Farook H Naek and JUI of Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s application has been prepared by former President of Supreme Court Bar Association Senator Kamran Murtaza.

Federal Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar, whose practicing license is held in abeyance since he is a member of the federal cabinet, cannot appear in the case on behalf of any applicant. He would be available to all the lawyers of the PDM parties for assistance.

Well-placed sources told The News that all the counsel of PDM parties will put forward their arguments in the case. They will explain the reasons for their interest in the case. Subsequently, they will argue for constitution of full court bench for hearing of the petition.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman dashed from Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday afternoon to Islamabad for leading the PDM parties in moving the Supreme Court. He instructed Senator Kamran Murtaza to draft an application for becoming party in the petition. The Maulana later approved the petition. He will also be present in the apex court when the hearing commences today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who arrived in Islamabad late Sunday evening, would be present in the courtroom during the hearing of the petition of Ch Pervaiz Elahi, who happens to be brother-in-law of Ch Shujaat.

It is likely that Ch Pervaiz will be present in the courtroom during the hearing. The applications would be submitted to Jawad Paul, Registrar of the Supreme Court, in the noon for placing them before the bench early afternoon, so that they may be taken up when the hearing is started.

The sources said leaders of the bar councils and associations, stalwarts of the civil society and political leaders of various parties would also turn up to witness hearing of the petition. It is interesting to note the lawyers of three major parties in the case are prominent members of the Senate.